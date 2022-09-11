Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP PHOTOS: At roving fairs, sellers keep bartering tradition

Via AP news wire
Sunday 11 September 2022 05:29

AP PHOTOS: At roving fairs, sellers keep bartering tradition

Show all 12

The enterprising sellers move from one small north Indian town to another carrying bags full of colorful wares to sell at local fairs, keeping centuries-old traditions alive when roving fairs were the main vehicle of commerce.

Large sheets of tarpaulin, repurposed strings, folding tables, bare-minimum bedding, cooking gas, and a few utensils to cook are all they need for both business and home.

Some sell traditional handmade items, such as iron farming implements and cane baskets, that are difficult to find in modern marketplaces.

But people also throng their stalls to buy bright battery-operated toys, mobile phone accessories, sunglasses, plastic flowers, bed linen, trendy clothes, and crockery.

The workday starts early and drags late, with family members providing extra hands to run their roaming business smoothly.

Recommended

The money the hardy sellers earn from their constant labor is never enough. But their main customers, too, often have little cash to spare for shopping.

They bargain hard without being mean-spirited, making their transactions egalitarian and in spirit more like the bartering of old.

In a world with little room for such traditions, these roaming marketplaces are still sought after in small Indian towns where multinational brand outlets are yet to dominate commerce.

The fairs sometimes coincide with festivals, bringing people out of their homes seeking religious and leisure activities.

In McLeodganj, upper Dharmsala in northern Himachal Pradesh state, the main fair takes place during "Nahaan,” a bathing festival at a lake.

Hundreds of people take a dip in the lake then shop and crowd eateries at the fair. Children are attracted to the merry-go-rounds, trampolines, ring-toss, and balloon-shooting stalls.

The future for such markets is uncertain, but the traders haven’t given it up. They are defiant, sometimes smiling, but never despondent.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in