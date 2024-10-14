AP PHOTOS: An elephant procession for Dussehra draws a crowd in the former Mysore kingdom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The spectators were getting restless after hours of waiting when a drizzle began. But an announcer over scratchy loudspeakers urged them in Kannada, the language of India's Karnataka state, to be patient for a little longer.

Finally, around midafternoon, a loud cheer rose through the crowd when elephants came into view at the head of a procession.

As if on cue, the rain became heavier, but the thousands of people watching seemed unperturbed. This was the spectacle they had been waiting for — the grand event Saturday in the historic city of Mysuru marking the 10th and final day of the annual Dussehra festivities.

One after another, as the 11 elephants draped in bright silken sheets passed by the spectators, each animal raised its elegantly painted trunk in greeting.

They were followed by floats with tableaux flaunting anything from technological milestones to folk culture and architecture. In between the floats were dancers and performers, some in elaborate costumes performing classical dances, others beating drums and enacting scenes from Hindu mythology.

The procession culminated when a tall, majestic-looking male elephant arrived, flanked by two shorter females.

The 58-year-old elephant, Abhimanyu, was decked up regally and carried in a golden seat on its back an idol of Chamundeshwari, the Hindu goddess also known as Durga. Legend has it that the seat, a howdah, weighs 750 kilograms (1,650 pounds) with 80 kilograms (176 pounds) of gold leaves covering its wooden structure.

Despite the weight, Abhimanyu shuffled forward effortlessly, his feet making almost no sound on the street. All the elephants used in the procession were trained to be able to walk among vehicles along noisy streets.

Animal activists have long objected to ceremonial uses of elephants, citing distress in the animals caused by crowds and noise.

Chamundeshwari is the principal deity of the Wadiyar royal family, the former rulers of the Mysore kingdom, now known as Mysuru. The elephants were sent from the royal courtyard of the Amba Vilas Palace by the now-symbolic rulers with prayers and showering of flowers as their ancestors have done for more than 400 years.

The Mysuru Dussehra celebrates the slaying of the demon Mahishasura by the goddess, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. In other parts of India, people celebrate the victory of Hindu god Rama over the demon king Ravana on this day.

The festivities continued until the evening and when the elephants returned to the palace, it had been lit with almost 100,000 electric bulbs, illuminating the contours of its impressive architecture.