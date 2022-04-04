Turmeric honey adds warm, sweet notes to roasted carrots

Roasted carrots can be forgettable, but a jar of honey and a ripping hot sheet pan can make them memorable

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 April 2022 05:19

Turmeric honey adds warm, sweet notes to roasted carrots

Show all 3

An unusual jar of honey and a ripping hot sheet pan were the keys to remaking what too often can be a forgettable side dish — roasted carrots.

First, the honey. We’ve seen our fair share of infused varieties, everything from ginger and saffron to lavender and matcha green tea. Most haven’t impressed, but in Mumbai, India, we discovered turmeric-infused honey.

We loved drizzling the honey over roasted cauliflower and suspected its rich, earthy flavors would work equally well with carrots. It did, such as in this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor.

We get the most flavor out the carrots with a very hot oven — 500°F, in fact. For even richer caramelization, we first heat the baking sheet in the oven before adding the carrots. It is essential to add the honey only after the carrots roasted; the high heat would burn the sugar. But this also gave us an opportunity to warm the honey on the stovetop, better infusing it with turmeric and another common Indian seasoning, whole cumin seeds.

To keep all that richness in check, we finish the dish with a sprinkle of lime zest and juice, adding bright acidity that balances the sweetness.

Recommended

Roasted Carrots with Turmeric-Honey

(https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/turmeric-honey-roasted-carrots-cookish)

Start to finish: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

3 pounds medium carrots, peeled and halved on the diagonal

Neutral oil

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon cumin seeds OR coriander seeds, lightly crushed

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

Recommended

Heat the oven to 500°F with a rimmed baking sheet on an oven rack. In a bowl, drizzle the carrots with oil, then season with salt and pepper; toss well. Transfer to the hot baking sheet and roast until browned in spots and just tender, about 20 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring the honey, cumin and turmeric to a simmer, stirring. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm. Serve the carrots drizzled with the honey and sprinkled with the lime zest and juice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in