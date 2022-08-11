Jump to content
Indiana officer critically wounded in traffic stop shooting

Authorities say an eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 August 2022 19:04
An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.

Burton stopped the 47-year old moped rider, police said. Burton's K-9 partner, Brev, was used to check around the moped and police said the dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“During the traffic stop, the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple shots,” state police Sgt. Scott Keegan told reports.

Burton was wounded. Other officers returned fire and the man was apprehended following a brief foot chase, police said.

Burton, 28, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she was listed in critical condition. She is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

“It’s traumatic,” said Richmond police Chief Mike Britt. “One of the things we’ve dealt with tonight is this is a worst-case scenario. There are secondary victims. I’ve got emotionally injured officers.

The moped rider was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. He was arrested and a prosecutor will review the case for likely charges.

The investigation was ongoing by Indiana State Police.

