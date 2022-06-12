Backpack, laptop found where pair went missing in Amazon

Brazil’s firefighters corps says its divers found a backpack and laptop in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 June 2022 00:19
Brazil Amazon
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said.

The backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded.

Officers with the Federal Police brought the items by boat to Atalaia do Norte later in the afternoon.

The local Indigenous association, with which Pereira was working at the time of his disappearance, confirmed that firefighters’ divers found a backpack but said it could not immediately say to whom it belonged. The area has only poor riverside communities, where equipment like laptops are rare.

Previously, police found traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect and organic matter of apparent human origin inside the river. Both materials are under forensic analysis, and no more details were provided.

Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen near the entrance of theIndigenous territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. They were returning alone by boat on the Itaquai river to Atalaia do Norte but never arrived.

That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents. Violence has grown as drug trafficking gangs battle for control of waterways to ship cocaine, although the Itaquai is not a known drug trafficking route.

