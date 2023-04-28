Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 - 28, 2023

The Associated Press
Friday 28 April 2023 23:18

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 22 - 28, 2023

Show all 22

From a woman performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, to a boxer preparing for her bout in a Golden Gloves boxing tournament, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in