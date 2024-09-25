Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper Fatman Scoop died of heart disease, medical examiner says

The Connecticut state medical examiner's office has determined that hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop died of heart disease

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:15
Fatman Scoop Cause of Death
Fatman Scoop Cause of Death (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop, who collapsed onstage while performing in Connecticut last month, died of heart disease, the state medical examiner's office has determined.

The official cause of death for the performer, born Isaac Freeman III, was hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a spokesperson for the Connecticut medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

Fatman Scoop, 53, collapsed while performing in Hamden on Aug. 30 and was taken to a hospital.

His family said later on Instagram that “the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon on stage and in life.”

A New York City-born rapper and hype man, Fatman Scoop was known for his single “Be Faithful,” which topped charts in Europe in the early 2000s, and for his contributions to hits by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey and others.

His family cherished him as “the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage,” his relatives said.

“His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity," his family members said. "His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

