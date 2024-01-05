Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 January 2024 04:07

AP Week in Pictures: North America

DEC. 29, 2023 - JAN. 4, 2024

People celebrate the New Year, a Michigan player reacts after an overtime win in a College Football Playoff game in California and police investigate a shooting at a high school in Iowa.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

