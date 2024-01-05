AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North AmericaShow all 9
DEC. 29, 2023 - JAN. 4, 2024
People celebrate the New Year, a Michigan player reacts after an overtime win in a College Football Playoff game in California and police investigate a shooting at a high school in Iowa.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com