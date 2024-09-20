Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2 Russians set record for longest single stay on the International Space Station

Russia’s space agency says two Russians have set a record for the longest continuous stay on the International Space Station

Via AP news wire
Friday 20 September 2024 15:25
Russia Space Record
Russia Space Record (Roscosmos space corporation)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Two Russians on Friday set a record for the longest continuous stay on the International Space Station, according to Russia's space agency.

Roscosmos said Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub broke the old record of 370 days, 21 hours and 22 minutes, which was set in September 2023 by Russians Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin and American Francisco Rubio.

Chub and Kononenko will add several days to their total before their scheduled return to Earth on Monday.

The 59-year-old Kononenko holds other space duration records, including the most cumulative time in space — 1,110 days over the course of five missions by the time he lands in Kazakhstan next week.

Two American astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, have inadvertently been aboard the space station for much of the Russians' record-setting stay. Williams and Wilmore expected to be on the ISS for only eight days when they blasted off in June, but their problem-plagued Boeing Starliner capsule was sent back without them. They now are set to return in February.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in