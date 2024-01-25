Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Middle school students return to class for the 1st time since Iowa school shooting

Middle school students in Perry, Iowa, have returned to classes for the first time since a 17-year-old opened fire in a shared cafeteria, killing two people and injuring six others

Via AP news wire
Thursday 25 January 2024 16:31

Middle school students return to class for the 1st time since Iowa school shooting

Show all 12

Middle school students in Perry, Iowa, returned to classes Thursday for the first time since a 17-year-old opened fire in a cafeteria, killing two people and injuring six others.

Students began streaming into Perry Middle School on a chilly, foggy morning. They passed welcome signs and were greeted by teachers and administrators, who gave them hugs as they passed through the doors.

The school district about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines canceled all classes after the Jan. 4 shooting in the cafeteria shared by the middle and high schools. The attack killed 11-year-old sixth grader Ahmir Jolliff and critically injured high school Principal Dan Marburger, who died Jan. 14.

Six other students and staff members were injured. The shooter, Dylan Butler, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Students at Perry Elementary about a mile away returned to their campus earlier this week. High school students are expected to return to classes Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in