Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irish President Michael Higgins is to remain in hospital as a precaution after feeling unwell

Irish President Michael Higgins is expected to spend the weekend in the hospital as a precaution after he felt ill

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 March 2024 19:23
Ireland President Hospitalized
Ireland President Hospitalized
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Irish President Michael Higgins was expected to spend the weekend in the hospital as a precaution after he felt ill, his office said Friday.

Higgins, 82, was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell. He underwent tests and was to remain in the hospital to monitor his blood pressure.

The president thanked the public for an outpouring of messages wishing him well. He was expected to return to his official residence early next week.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he had been touch with Higgins and wished him a speedy recovery.

Higgins, a onetime factory worker who is a poet, writer, academic and human rights advocate, has been president since 2011.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in