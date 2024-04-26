Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 26 April 2024 04:05

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Show all 23

April 19-25, 2024

The U.S. House swiftly approves $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. Haiti opens a new political chapter with the installation of a transitional council tasked with preparing for elections. Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war pop up on an increasing number of U.S. college campuses.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in