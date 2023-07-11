Jump to content

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press
Tuesday 11 July 2023 07:04

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

Violence continued in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants. The gallery also shows how people coped with the heat wave around the region and during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia; poverty in Pakistan; and the Pride party in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in June 2023.

Oded Balilty, AP chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, curated the gallery.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

