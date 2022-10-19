Jump to content

Palestinian killed, Israeli guard injured near Jerusalem

Israeli police say security guards have shot dead a Palestinian attacker after he opened fire at them in the West Bank east of Jerusalem, wounding a guard

Wednesday 19 October 2022 19:41
Security guards shot dead a Palestinian attacker after he opened fire at them Wednesday outside of a West Bank settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding a guard, Israeli police said.

The guard stationed outside the settlement of Maale Adumim was lightly wounded in his hand, according to Israeli medics. The identity of the attacker was not immediately known.

It was the latest clash in a wave of violence between Israeli security forces and Palestinians since the spring, when Israel began conducting regular raids into the West Bank and east Jerusalem following a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people inside Israel.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The area is now home to roughly 500,000 Israeli settlers. The international community widely considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for a future independent state.

