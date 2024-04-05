Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 05 April 2024 02:00

March 29 - April 4, 2024

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Taiwan was struck by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century. A mob in Mexico brutally beat a suspected kidnapper to death, hours before Holy Week procession. Caitlin Clark of Iowa was named the AP Player of the Year in women’s hoops for the 2nd straight season.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

