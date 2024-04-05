AP Week in Pictures: Global

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

March 29 - April 4, 2024

Israeli airstrikes that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world, as friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen.

Taiwan was struck by its most powerful earthquake in a quarter of a century. A mob in Mexico brutally beat a suspected kidnapper to death, hours before Holy Week procession. Caitlin Clark of Iowa was named the AP Player of the Year in women’s hoops for the 2nd straight season.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

