Valentino's longtime designer Piccioli announces his departure from the brand after 25 years

Valentino’s longtime creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, on Friday announced his departure after 25 years at the storied Italian fashion house.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram, Piccioli reflected on his 25-year tenure with the brand, thanking co-founders Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti and the team that contributed to the brand’s success during his time. The designer, known for infusing Valentino with contemporary romance and bold creativity, will leave as the brand prepares to usher in a “new creative organization.”

Joining Valentino in 1999 as an accessory designer with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Piccioli ascended to co-creative director in 2008. Piccioli’s solo reign began in 2016 after Chiuri’s departure to Dior, marking a period of profound influence on Valentino’s aesthetic and global brand image.

Piccioli, a native of Nettuno with a background in literature from Rome University, started his fashion career with an internship at Brunello Cucinelli before moving on to a crucial role at Fendi with Chiuri. Their partnership proved foundational, propelling Valentino into a new era where traditional charm met contemporary edge — a transition epitomized by the introduction of the now-iconic Rockstud motif.

The departure of Piccioli heralds the end of a chapter for Valentino. As the fashion world looks on, Valentino’s announcement of a forthcoming “new creative organization” to usher in a fresh, creative vision for the brand’s future.