Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Divers discover 2 more bodies in Italian hydro powerplant explosion. Death toll hits 5

Firefighters in Italy say that divers have discovered two more bodies of workers who died in an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant earlier this week, bringing to five the number of confirmed dead

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 April 2024 14:15
Italy Explosion
Italy Explosion (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Divers in northern Italy have discovered two more bodies of workers who died in an explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing to five the number of confirmed dead, officials said Thursday.

The explosion Tuesday at the Enel Green Power plant, close to the city of Bologna, occurred at depth of some 40 meters (130 feet) below water level. The search for two other missing workers was continuing.

Divers who have been working to recover victims likened the scene to an underwater earthquake-struck building.

The blast at the Enel Green Power’s Bargi plant happened during maintenance work. A fire broke out when a turbine exploded on the eighth floor below the surface, flooding the floor below. The cause was still unknown.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in