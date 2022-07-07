Jump to content
10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacier

Rescue crews in northern Italy have recovered a tenth body following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier

Via AP news wire
Thursday 07 July 2022 20:30

10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacier

Rescue crews in northern Italy recovered a tenth body Thursday and said they were looking for just one more hiker following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier.

Alpine rescue crews using dogs and drones were able to recover the remains in the debris of Sunday's avalanche on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano, said the head of the Trento province, Maurizio Fugatti.

To date only six of the 10 bodies have been positively identified, including those of two Czech citizens on Thursday. Crews have found body parts at the site of the disaster, evidence of the fierce force of impact of the avalanche on the hikers.

An apartment-sized chunk of the Marmolada detached Sunday, sending a flood of ice, rock and debris down the glacier. Experts have said warming temperatures likely contributed to the cleaving, since the glacier had been melting faster than usual amid a heat wave, possibly destabilizing it.

