10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacier
Rescue crews in northern Italy have recovered a tenth body following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier
10th body recovered from Italy's melting Marmolada glacierShow all 5
Rescue crews in northern Italy recovered a tenth body Thursday and said they were looking for just one more hiker following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier.
Alpine rescue crews using dogs and drones were able to recover the remains in the debris of Sunday's avalanche on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano, said the head of the Trento province, Maurizio Fugatti.
To date only six of the 10 bodies have been positively identified, including those of two Czech citizens on Thursday. Crews have found body parts at the site of the disaster, evidence of the fierce force of impact of the avalanche on the hikers.
An apartment-sized chunk of the Marmolada detached Sunday, sending a flood of ice, rock and debris down the glacier. Experts have said warming temperatures likely contributed to the cleaving, since the glacier had been melting faster than usual amid a heat wave, possibly destabilizing it.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.