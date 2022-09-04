Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Officials: Miss. capital city close to normal water pressure

Mississippi's capital has taken a step closer toward restoring normal water service to tens of thousands of customers

Via AP news wire
Sunday 04 September 2022 19:14
Water Woes Mississippi
Water Woes Mississippi

Mississippi’s capital has taken a step closer toward restoring water service. Jackson officials announced Sunday that water pressure has been restored to most of the city's customers.

“All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure,” the city said in a news release.

While gains were made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, additional repairs may cause fluctuations in pressure, the news release said. The total plant output of 90 pounds per square inch exceeded the city's goal of 87 PSI.

“Multiple tanks are approaching full," the statement said. "We no longer have any tanks at low levels. All of Jackson should now have pressure and most are now experiencing normal pressure.”

The boil notice will continue until the city reports two rounds of clear samples. In the meantime, residents should use bottled water or water boiled for one minute and then cooled for “drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation,” according to the city's website.

Recommended

Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River exacerbated problems at the treatment plant, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city, where residents were already under a boil-water order due to poor quality.

As water pressure is restored, some officials fear the increase could break aging pipes.

Officials also expect to fully repair a minor ammonia leak by Sunday.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on a Sunday morning news show that the city is “a matter of days” away from water fit for consumption. Despite the gains, Lumumba said that Jackson is “still in an emergency."

The city “will be in an emergency even as the water is restored to every home, and even as the boil water notice is lifted, because that is the fragile state of our water treatment facility,” Lumumba said in an appearance on ABC's “This Week."

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in