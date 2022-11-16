Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mississippi county balks at oversight for troubled jail

Mississippi’s largest county says it will appeal a federal judge’s appointment of a public safety consultant to manage its jail where the judge found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions."

Emily Wagster Pettus
Wednesday 16 November 2022 20:29

Mississippi county balks at oversight for troubled jail

Show all 2

Mississippi's largest county says it will appeal a federal judge's appointment of a public safety consultant to manage its jail where the judge found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions," including short staffing levels that allowed some inmates to assault others.

Hinds County is asking U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves to delay work by the receiver he appointed to oversee the Raymond Detention Center, according to federal court papers the county filed Thursday.

Attorneys representing Hinds County wrote that delaying the appointment of the receiver during its appeal “is in the public interest because the Receiver is utterly unaccountable to the voters and taxpayers of Hinds County.”

Reeves is scheduled to hold a Nov. 28 hearing on the county's request.

On Oct. 31, Reeves appointed Wendell M. France Sr. to improve conditions at the jail outside Jackson. France is a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department.

Recommended

The receiver is to be paid $16,000 a month, but Hinds County argues the expense will take money away from other services such as roads, bridges and schools.

“The Receiver’s staggering budgetary authority could bankrupt the County, force the County to defund other legitimate funding needs, or raise taxes,” the county's attorneys wrote in the court filing Thursday.

On July 29, Reeves put the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions. The judge said deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Seven people died last year while detained at the jail, he said.

Reeves wrote that cell doors did not lock and a lack of lighting in cells made life “miserable for the detainees who live there and prevents guards from adequately surveilling detainees.” He also said guards sometimes slept instead of monitoring the cameras in the control room.

France began transitioning into his role as receiver Nov. 1, but he is not scheduled to have full operational control over the jail until Jan. 1. According to the terms of the receivership, France has 120 days from his appointment to develop a draft plan to improve conditions at the jail.

____

Associated Press/Report For America reporter Michael Goldberg contributed to this report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in