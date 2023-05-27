Jump to content

Le Mans 24-hour race to include hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered vehicles starting in 2026

Via AP news wire
Saturday 27 May 2023 05:51
The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars starting in 2026, Pierre Fillon, the president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, said Saturday.

Fillon spoke at Japan's Fuji Speedway, which is holding a 24-hour race that includes hydrogen power.

The vehicles for Le Mans will include both fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines, Fillon said. The Automobile Club de l’Ouest organizes the race in Le Mans.

“The 24 hours of Le Mans regulations have always advocated for freedom and variety," Fillon said. "As such I can officially announce today that both technologies will be accepted and authorized for manufactures which seek to enter the 24 hours of Le Mans in the hydrogen class.”

Toyota Motor Corporation President Koji Sato said he hoped to make an announcement “in the near future” about Toyota's participation in Le Mans.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

