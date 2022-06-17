Japan's Zipair changes logo to nix perception of Russia link
Japanese low-cost carrier Zipair is changing the design on its tail from the letter “Z,” which resembles the symbol on Russian tanks
Zipair President Shingo Nishida made the announcement this week at Narita Airport near Tokyo. He acknowledged the resemblance and the confusion it might invite, noting the “invasion of Ukraine.”
For now the letter has been covered with a decal design. By the year’s end the airline will update the livery on all of its aircraft.
The carrier is part of the Japan Airlines, or JAL, group and was set up in 2018. It operates four Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with fights connecting Narita with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles.
