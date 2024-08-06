Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index soars more than 10% after plunging a day earlier

Support truly

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 share index soared as much as 10.5% early Tuesday, a day after it plunged a near record 12.4%.

The index was up 3,252.22 at 34,744.97 about an hour after trading began. The gains followed sharp losses on Wall Street that were not on the same scale as Monday’s debacle in Tokyo.

The Nikkei is now close to the level it was at a year ago.