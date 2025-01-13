AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Japan's Coming of Age Day is a sure sign of winter, arriving after New Year celebrations and ahead of the cherry blossom parties of early spring.
The national holiday is held on the second Monday of January. Citizens around the nation turn out to admire the elaborate outfits young people don to celebrate the milestone from child to adult. The age of adulthood has been lowered from 20 to 18, but many of the participants are still 20-year-olds.
The men usually wear sober black suits, but the women are resplendent in kimonos woven in lustrous patterns — often of flowers — and a bright array of colors, many with elaborately constructed hairdos and fancy handbags.
In photos by chief Tokyo photographer Eugene Hoshiko, throngs of young people can be seen Monday milling about on the streets of Yokohama, a city that forms part of Greater Tokyo. The women are wearing fur muffs to keep off the chill. One woman chats on her cellphone. There are wide smiles and self-conscious poses, selfies and hugs.