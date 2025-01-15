New Washington governor plans to build an efficient government that helps people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Incoming Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson outlined his plans Wednesday to help individuals while also making government more responsive and efficient, during his inaugural address as the state Legislature convened for its first week of session.

Ferguson, 59, was the state’s top prosecutor for more than a decade before being elected Washington’s 23rd governor. He replaces Gov. Jay Inslee, a national political figure who has served three consecutive terms — the longest in state history.

Ferguson, a Democrat, takes over at a time when Washington faces a budget shortfall of at least $12 billion over the next four years. His budget proposal calls for reducing state agency spending by at least $4 billion, while protecting K-12 education, public safety and the ferry system.

But he stayed away from the numbers during his 30-minute address. Instead, he delved into his family's history while calling out to specific lawmakers, both Democratic and Republican, about his desire to work with them to support law enforcement, farmers and young people.

“Let us listen to one another without consideration for party so that the strongest argument prevails,” he said. “That is how we do our best work.”

Ferguson said he supports the Homes for Heroes legislation, which ensures access to low-interest home loans for officers, firefighters and health professionals. He also backs efforts to address the youth mental health crisis and said he wants to adopt reasonable limits on the governor's emergency powers.

He said he would work with President Donald Trump “where we can," but added: “We will stand up to him when we must, and that most certainly includes protecting Washingtonians' reproductive freedom.”

To that end, Ferguson said he would immediately sign an executive order directing the Department of Health to convene a roundtable of experts and policymakers to work on the issue.

He also wants the state to pass a law that prohibits the National Guard from other states from coming into Washington to advance any of the president's agendas without the state's permission.

“Texas and Montana have adopted similar policies,” he said. “Washington must join them.”

Washington ranks last in the country for the per capita number of law enforcement officers, he said. His proposed budget plan calls for $100 million every two years to increase the number of law enforcement officers in Washington state. He also wants to invest $600 million in the capital budget to build more housing and spend $240 million every two years to guarantee school lunches for every Washington student.

Free breakfast and lunch should be part of a basic education, he said during his address.

“This will improve learning for kids and save money for working parents,” he said.

Ferguson said government can stand in they way of a state's fiscal strength and stability, so he wants to speed things up, improve customer service and make sure individuals are at the center of every decision made.

“I’m in politics because I believe in the power of government to improve people’s lives,” he said. “At the same time, we must recognize government does not always meet that promise. So let me be clear — I’m not here to defend government. I’m here to reform it.”