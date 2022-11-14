Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
Israel confirmed on Monday that the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made the statement on Twitter, saying Israel has made it clear to the U.S. “that we won't cooperate with any external investigation."
Palestinian officials, Abu Akleh’s family and Al Jazeera accuse Israel of intentionally targeting and killing the 51-year-old journalist, a U.S. citizen who was wearing a helmet and a protective vest marked with the word “press” when she was shot last May in the occupied West Bank.
