Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

The House has voted unanimously to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19

Lisa Mascaro
Friday 10 March 2023 15:36
Virus Outbreak Anniversary
Virus Outbreak Anniversary
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The House voted unanimously Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

The 419-0 vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be do to prevent future outbreaks.

The order to declassify focused on intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the virus.

Recommended

Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic may not be known for many years — if ever.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in