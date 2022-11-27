Jump to content

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron

Darlene Superville
Sunday 27 November 2022 18:10
White House State Dinner
(Invision)

Musician Jon Batiste is on tap to perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France and honoring President Emmanuel Macron.

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

“We're thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration," Valdivia said.

Batiste, 36, most recently was bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.

He won five Grammy Awards earlier this year, including for album of the year for “We Are.”

The Washington Post was first to report that Batiste will perform at the dinner.

