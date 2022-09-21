LOCALIZE IT: 40M eligible for student debt forgiveness

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The Biden administration has released new data estimating how many borrowers in each state can get at least some of their federal student debt canceled. It ranges from more than 3 million in California and Texas to fewer than 50,000 in Wyoming.

In total, the data show nearly 40 million Americans will be eligible for President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness. Those with incomes of less than $125,000 will be eligible for $10,000 in cancellation. People who received federal Pell grants to attend college can get another $10,000.

The new estimates, released Tuesday, also show how many Pell grant recipients are eligible for debt cancellation in each state. In states like Mississippi and New Mexico, roughly 75% of people eligible for debt cancellation received Pell grants, meaning they can get $20,000 erased. Here are some tips for localizing the story.

AP'S LATEST

How to get a student loan refund if you paid during pandemic

After cancellation, Dems look to reduce future student debt

THE BACKGROUND

When Biden unveiled the plan, it was seen as a historic moment with huge stakes for many Americans.

More than 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt to the federal government, according to the latest data from the Education Department. Almost a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000 and more than half owe less than $20,000.

Whether borrowers actually see the relief depends on whether Biden’s plan survives legal challenges that have been promised by conservatives. Most borrowers will need to request debt cancellation through an application that the Biden administration says will be available by early October.

Supporters say debt cancellation will boost the economy and narrow the racial wealth gap. Progressive Democrats in Congress and the NAACP have been among the most ardent supporters.

Opponents say it’s too costly and unfairly helps college graduates at the expense of taxpayers who didn’t go to college. Republicans uniformly oppose it, and even some liberal think tanks question the value of broad cancellation.

Student loan borrowers are in every community, and audience interest in these stories is virtually limitless.

LOCALIZING TIPS

— The new data shows for the first time how many borrowers could benefit in each state. How does your state stack up against the others? How many will be eligible for $10,000 versus $20,000?

— One question not answered by the new numbers: Who are these borrowers? Find people with student debt and ask what Biden’s plan could mean for them.

— Congress is deeply divided over Biden’s plan. Most Democrats support the proposal, and some were quick to applaud the new data showing the impact in their states, including in Massachusetts and Georgia. Republicans have blasted it and even some Democrats say it does little to tackle the root problems behind student debt. What did your Congressmembers say about the proposal, and what is their reaction to the new data?

— Already, borrowers have expressed confusion about who is eligible and how they will get the forgiveness. There have also been reports of student loan servicers promoting refinancing offers that would make borrowers ineligible for Biden’s debt cancellation. Talk to borrowers about whether their experience so far and what’s clear or unclear to them.

HELP FINDING BORROWERS

— The Debt Collective is a national union of debtors that supports debt forgiveness and also purchases portfolios of debt and cancels them. The group can explain arguments in favor of cancellation, and it can connect you with local borrowers.

— The National Association for College Admission Counseling is a membership group for college counselors. The group has a directory of college access organizations in each state. Those groups often work individually with students and can help find people who are still in college or who have graduated with debt. https://casp.nacacnet.org/search?title=&field_city_tid=All&field_state_tid=80

— Veterans Education Success is an advocacy group that helps military veterans pursue higher education and avoid unmanageable student debt. Press contact: Jake Fisher, jake.fisher@wardcirclestrategies.com

— The Student Borrower Protection Center is a consumer advocacy group that supports debt cancellation and works with governments, advocacy groups and individuals to protect borrowers. Press contact: Jackie Filson, jackie@protectborrowers.com

— Young Invincibles is a student-founded nonprofit that advocated for debt cancellation. Press contact: Juan Ramiro Sarmiento JuanRamiro.Sarmiento@younginvincibles.org.

THE DATA

The following analysis from the Department of Education shows the estimated number of people eligible for student debt relief in each state, and the estimated number of Pell Grant borrowers eligible for up to $20,000 of relief in each state. For more information, visit StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.

ALASKA

— Estimated number of borrowers eligible for student debt relief: 60,500

— Estimated number of Pell borrowers eligible for student debt relief: 37,300

ALABAMA

— Borrowers eligible: 588,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 404,900

ARKANSAS

— Borrowers eligible: 365,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 269,000

AMERICAN SAMOA

— Borrowers eligible: 2,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,500

ARIZONA

— Borrowers eligible: 810,800

— Pell borrowers eligible: 554,900

CALIFORNIA

— Borrowers eligible: 3,549,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 2,340,600

COLORADO

— Borrowers eligible: 698,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 419,000

CONNECTICUT

— Borrowers eligible: 454,200

— Pell borrowers eligible: 238,200

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

— Borrowers eligible: 105,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 60,300

DELAWARE

— Borrowers eligible: 116,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 68,000

FLORIDA

— Borrowers eligible: 2,427,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,716,300

GEORGIA

— Borrowers eligible: 1,506,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,039,100

GUAM

— Borrowers eligible: 6,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 4,500

HAWAII

— Borrowers eligible: 111,500

— Pell borrowers eligible: 65,700

IOWA

— Borrowers eligible: 408,700

— Pell borrowers eligible: 248,900

INDIANA

— Borrowers eligible: 201,400

— Pell borrowers eligible: 144,900

ILLINOIS

— Borrowers eligible: 1,486,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 863,600

KANSAS

— Borrowers eligible: 360,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 225,500

KENTUCKY

— Borrowers eligible: 563,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 394,000

LOUISIANA

— Borrowers eligible: 608,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 435,200

MASSACHUSETTS

— Borrowers eligible: 813,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 401,200

MARYLAND

— Borrowers eligible: 747,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 419,400

MAINE

— Borrowers eligible: 175,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 105,300

MICHIGAN

— Borrowers eligible: 1,316,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 849,300

MINNESOTA

— Borrowers eligible: 729,700

— Pell borrowers eligible: 416,300

MISSOURI

— Borrowers eligible: 777,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 502,200

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

— Borrowers eligible: 1,400

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,000

MISSISSIPPI

— Borrowers eligible: 417,200

— Pell borrowers eligible: 316,400

MONTANA

— Borrowers eligible: 120,400

— Pell borrowers eligible: 78,600

NORTH CAROLINA

— Borrowers eligible: 1,190,500

— Pell borrowers eligible: 785,500

NORTH DAKOTA

— Borrowers eligible: 82,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 49,600

NEBRASKA

— Borrowers eligible: 232,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 136,000

NEW HAMPSHIRE

— Borrowers eligible: 175,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 85,300

NEW JERSEY

— Borrowers eligible: 1,082,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 590,300

NEW MEXICO

— Borrowers eligible: 215,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 159,000

NEVADA

— Borrowers eligible: 315,800

— Pell borrowers eligible: 216,900

NEW YORK

— Borrowers eligible: 2,258,800

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,320,100

OHIO

— Borrowers eligible: 1,677,800

— Pell borrowers eligible: 1,085,700

OKLAHOMA

— Borrowers eligible: 454,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 321,600

OREGON

— Borrowers eligible: 499,000

— Pell borrowers eligible: 332,100

PENNSYLVANIA

— Borrowers eligible: 1,717,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 988,800

PUERTO RICO

— Borrowers eligible: 275,500

— Pell borrowers eligible: 241,900

RHODE ISLAND

— Borrowers eligible: 133,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 75,300

SOUTH CAROLINA

— Borrowers eligible: 681,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 458,400

SOUTH DAKOTA

— Borrowers eligible: 109,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 65,100

TENNESSEE

— Borrowers eligible: 795,300

— Pell borrowers eligible: 542,000

TEXAS

— Borrowers eligible: 3,323,200

— Pell borrowers eligible: 2,306,700

UTAH

— Borrowers eligible: 282,700

— Pell borrowers eligible: 206,300

VIRGINIA

— Borrowers eligible: 965,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 566,500

VIRGIN ISLANDS

— Borrowers eligible: 7,800

— Pell borrowers eligible: 4,700

VERMONT

— Borrowers eligible: 72,200

— Pell borrowers eligible: 37,100

WASHINGTON

— Borrowers eligible: 697,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 423,800

WISCONSIN

— Borrowers eligible: 685,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 412,700

WEST VIRGINIA

— Borrowers eligible: 213,100

— Pell borrowers eligible: 145,000

WYOMING

— Borrowers eligible: 49,600

— Pell borrowers eligible: 31,400

OTHER (those in outlying territories, military zones or currently outside the U.S.)

— Borrowers eligible: 10,900

— Pell borrowers eligible: 7,400

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.