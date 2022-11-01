Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them

Tom Withers
Tuesday 01 November 2022 03:11

Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

Show all 13

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.

Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a scary defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards — 100 in the first half.

Burrow has already been to the Super Bowl in just three NFL seasons. However, the Ohio native has yet to beat Cleveland, dropping to 0-4 in four career starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival.

The Browns (3-5) ended a four-game losing streak, and in the process saved their season from slipping away as they try to stay competitive while awaiting quarterback Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game suspension.

Jacoby Brissett ran for a TD and passed for another, leading Cleveland to its fifth straight win over Cincinnati. He completed 17 of 22 for 278 yards and a 133.7 rating while outplaying Burrow.

Recommended

Chubb scored on runs of 3 and 11 yards, and Brissett added a 3-yard TD run and connected with Amari Cooper on a 4-yard pass in the second half as the Browns built a 25-0 lead while playing their best all-around game in 2022.

Led by Garrett, Cleveland's defense, which has struggled for most of the season, put relentless pressure on Burrow, who was without top receiver Ja'Marr Chase because of a hip injury.

However, even a healthy Chase may not have been enough to help Burrow. He finished 25 of 35 for 232 yards with two TDs and one interception.

Burrow connected on scoring passes in the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but those only helped him pad his stats and took some sting out of the scoreboard.

Garrett set the tone for a scary performance for the Browns by dressing up as Vecna, the sinister alien-like character from the TV series “Stranger Things.” This was indeed a strange night as the Browns finally looked like a competent team and recorded a lopsided win after so many close losses.

BENGALS BROKEN

Cincinnati did not allow a second-half touchdown in its first seven games before the Browns scored three TDs after halftime.

TRADE TALK

With the trade deadline Tuesday, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been involved in rumors for weeks. The chatter about his future began when he demanded to be dealt in August after the team failed to offer him a contract extension.

Hunt ran for 42 yards on 11 carries.

HADEN HONORED

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden served as the honorary game captain. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Cleveland, which drafted him in the first round in 2010. Haden was a two-time Pro Bowler during seven seasons with the Browns before playing for rival Pittsburgh.

INJURIES:

Bengals: CB Chidobe Awuzie went out with a right knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return. ... CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) left in the third.

Browns: RT Jack Conklin went to the locker room late in the first half with an undisclosed injury, but returned after halftime.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Browns: Bye week before visiting Miami on Nov. 13, the first of four road games in five weeks.

Recommended

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in