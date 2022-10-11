Man in South Africa charged with murder after 6 bodies found
A 21-year-old male has appeared in a South African court in connection with the discovery of six bodies at a car repair workshop in Johannesburg
Man in South Africa charged with murder after 6 bodies foundShow all 2
A 21-year-old male has appeared in a South African court in connection with the discovery of six bodies at a car repair workshop in Johannesburg.
The victims are believed to have been sex workers and the suspect is so far facing one charge of murder.
He was arrested on Sunday in connection with the disappearance of one woman but then five other bodies were discovered during his arrest.
The suspect is expected to be in an identity line-up before he appears again in court on Oct. 18, according to officials.
The case has sparked an outcry from women's rights groups who are calling for police and officials to do more to fight gender violence.
The groups protested outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, calling for the suspect to be denied bail.
The media has been barred from publishing images of the suspect until the identity line-up has been conducted.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.