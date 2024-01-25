A man is charged with 76 counts of murder in deadly South African building fire last year

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was charged with 76 counts of murder and 86 counts of attempted murder on Thursday for allegedly causing a deadly fire at an apartment building in South Africa last year that was one of the country's worst disasters.

The suspect was also charged with arson and was ordered to be kept in police custody until a bail hearing next month. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison. South Africa has no death penalty.

Prosecutors said the suspect, Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, made a written confession.

Mdlalose was arrested on Tuesday after making a startling claim at a separate inquiry that he was responsible for the fire at a downtown Johannesburg apartment complex in August that killed 76 people and injured dozens of others.

He said at the inquiry that he set the fire while trying to hide the body of a man he had killed in the basement of the building. He said he had strangled the man and then poured gasoline over his body and set it alight.

The fire ripped through the five-story building in the predawn hours of Aug. 31.

Prosecutors said Mdlalose's apparent confession at the inquiry could not be used in his trial because the ongoing inquiry is not a criminal proceeding. They said he had since made a written confession in front of a judge.

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa