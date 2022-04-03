Jordan's Prince Hamzah relinquishes title a year after plot

The half-brother of Jordan’s king has relinquished his princely title, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest

Via AP news wire
Sunday 03 April 2022 15:52
MIDEAST JORDAN ROYALTY
MIDEAST JORDAN ROYALTY
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The half-brother of Jordan's king relinquished his princely title on Sunday, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest.

Prince Hamzah posted the letter on his official Twitter account, saying he gave up his title because his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”

King Abdullah II and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.

The prince apologized last month for his role in the alleged plot, the Royal Palace said. He was accused last year of involvement in a plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April. In a video statement at the time he denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption.

The Royal Court had no immediate comment.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in