Jordan's Prince Hamzah relinquishes title a year after plot
The half-brother of Jordan’s king has relinquished his princely title, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest
The half-brother of Jordan's king relinquished his princely title on Sunday, a year after a rare palace feud saw him placed under house arrest.
Prince Hamzah posted the letter on his official Twitter account, saying he gave up his title because his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”
King Abdullah II and Hamzah are both sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.
The prince apologized last month for his role in the alleged plot, the Royal Palace said. He was accused last year of involvement in a plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom and was placed under house arrest last April. In a video statement at the time he denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption.
The Royal Court had no immediate comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.