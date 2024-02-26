Polish, Canadian leaders discuss boosting Ukrainian food exports to hungry countries outside Europe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The prime ministers of Canada and Poland on Monday discussed boosting exports of Ukrainian grain and other crops to the world's poorest countries to ease protests by farmers in Europe who see the Ukrainian goods as a market threat.

Justin Trudeau, following a visit to Ukraine, also discussed security and further support for Kyiv with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Addressing the protests in Europe against massive imports of cheap Ukrainian grain, Tusk said both leaders see the need for an increase in exports to poorer, hungrier nations elsewhere instead.

Farmers in Poland and elsewhere say food imports from Ukraine are undercutting their livelihoods, even as European governments support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

“Canada and Poland could radically increase the possibility of the export of Ukraine's grain to the hunger-stricken, needy nations,” Tusk said.

He said Poland is ready to help finance such projects which could bring "great relief to Polish and European farmers, to Ukraine and to those who are waiting for cheap food in other regions of the world.”

The two leaders also discussed Poland’s plans to develop nuclear energy, including small nuclear power plants, a field in which Canada is a leader. Trudeau vowed his country’s readiness to support Poland in the process.