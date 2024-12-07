Man accused of buying gun later found at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting sentenced
A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after the February mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade has been sentenced to probation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A 22-year-old Kansas City man accused of illegally purchasing a gun found after February’s mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally has been sentenced to probation.
U.S. District Court Judge Howard Sachs sentenced Ronnel Williams Jr. to 5 years probation Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.
Williams’ public defenders did not immediately respond to Associated Press calls and emails requesting comment Friday.
Williams in July pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of a firearm.
Williams has said he lied in order to buy a gun for a 19-year-old who was too young to purchase the weapon legally. The man Williams bought the gun for faces the same charges and is set to be sentenced Dec. 12. The man has told police that the weapon was stolen from him.
Williams’ lawyer has said Williams has no connection to the parade shooters. The gun was found by law enforcement after the shooting.
The February shooting left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured. Three people have been charged with murder.