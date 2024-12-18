Animal welfare group says bacterial infection killed Sonia the elephant in Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pakistani veterinary surgeons found that a bacterial infection killed an elephant at a safari park in the city of Karachi earlier this month, a veterinarian with a global animal welfare organization said Wednesday.

Dr. Amir Khalil with the Vienna-based Four Paws told The Associated the infection spread through 19-year-old Sonia’s body from her foot, leading to her death.

“We are very sad for Sonia,” he said, raising concerns about how Pakistani authorities handle animals.

Four Paws said in a statement the autopsy was conducted last week and that Sonia's death showed neglect on part of local authorities who had earlier said a heart attack may have been the cause of death.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistani officials.

An African elephant's average lifespan is usually between 60 and 70 years in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and a bit shorter in captivity. Sonia, a small adult, was brought to Pakistan in 2009 with three other elephants. One of her companions, Noor Jahan, died at a Karachi zoo last year at the age of 17.

Sonia was recently reunited with her sister Madhubala, who was transferred from Karachi Zoological Garden last month to be with her family. Madhubala was separated from sisters Sonia and Malika about 15 years ago.

Four Paws, which made the post-mortem available on Tuesday, said the “microbiological results from Sonia’s autopsy revealed the presence of various bacteria. The source of the bacteria was an advanced abscess on Sonia’s foot which was just recently discovered and treated during our stay for Madhubala’s relocation".

It also said Khalil sent a “prophylactic treatment plan" for Malika and Madhubala to authorities, urgently recommending antibiotic treatment, alongside blood tests for both elephants before and after the treatment.

Khalil said he planned to visit Pakistan in February to examine the remaining elephants but Sonia's death showed that better care was needed for the animals.

Pakistan has a troubled history with elephants in captivity.

In 2020, Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, was sent to a Cambodian sanctuary for the much-needed company of other elephants.

Efforts to transfer Kaavan from Pakistan were supported by singer and actor Cher, who campaigned for his rescue.