Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor

Via AP news wire
Monday 13 March 2023 05:33

Ke Huy Quan gets Oscar congrats from 'Goonies' co-stars

Ke Huy Quan says his fellow “Goonies” readily congratulated him on his Oscar win for best supporting actor.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star, who played Data in the iconic 1985 adventure film, told reporters Sunday that he heard from every single co-star including Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman and Martha Plimpton.

“I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy ... We're family forever. Goonies never say die,” said Quan, pumping his fists while uttering the movie's signature line.

Another connection to “The Goonies” that Quan brought in was his attorney. Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the film, represented him during his contract negotiations for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Cohen was in the audience and got a shout-out from Quan during his acceptance speech.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” had a big night, garnering seven Oscars including best picture, best director, best lead actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

