Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

Sustained firing has been heard in the Sudanese capital amid tensions between the military and the powerful paramilitary forces

Via AP news wire
Saturday 15 April 2023 09:22
Sudan Tensions
Sudan Tensions

Sustained firing was heard in the Sudanese capital Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary forces.

The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

