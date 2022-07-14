Jump to content
2nd baby for Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson amid scandal

A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate

Via AP news wire
Thursday 14 July 2022 18:52
People-Kardashian Baby
People-Kardashian Baby
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for their 4-year-old daughter via surrogate, but don't count on a reunion for mom and dad.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a representative for Kardashian said Thursday in a statement.

The 38-year-old reality star and Good American clothing brand co-founder started dating the Chicago Bulls player in 2016 and they’ve had a rollercoaster relationship ever since. In December, it was revealed that Thompson was having a baby with fitness model Maralee Nichols, who he’d slept with around his 30th birthday in March 2021.

Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson last year. The baby, a boy, is now 7 months old. Thompson, 31, is also the father of a 5-year-old son he had with ex Jordan Craig.

