Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, parliamentary official says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned Wednesday, the speaker of parliament said.
Kuleba’s resignation request will be discussed by lawmakers at the next plenary meeting, Speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page.