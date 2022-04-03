AP PHOTOS on Day 39: Horrific findings after Russian retreat
Bodies wrapped in black tarp lie in a mass grave on the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian troops assess the destruction after Russian troops withdrew from the area.
In another village, the bodies of a mayor, her husband and son, and of a man believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, also lie in a muddy pit behind a plot of land with houses where Russian forces had slept.
A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back is discovered on the ground in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”
The charred remains of destroyed Russian tanks leave behind a layer of black dust covering the streets of Bucha.
In southern Ukraine, residents walk as clouds of dark smoke billow into the air after Russian forces launched missiles on the Black Sea port of Odesa.
People gather to cook on an open fire outside their apartments. They've lived without electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
