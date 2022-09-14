Spokesman: Zelenskyy in car accident, no serious injuries
A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the leader’s car collided with another vehicle after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.
Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv rrgion, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.
A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.
The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.
The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.
