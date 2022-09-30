Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas

The Denver Broncos have ruled out five players for their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders

Via AP news wire
Friday 30 September 2022 23:08

Hamstring injuries sideline four Broncos against Las Vegas

Show all 2
APTOPIX 49ers Broncos Football

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett declared four players out for Denver's game at Las Vegas on Sunday because of hamstring injuries.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who pulled a hamstring in the opener and aggravated it during practice this week, was ruled out along with receiver Tyrie Cleveland, linebacker Jonathan Cooper and cornerback Darius Phillips.

Also ruled out was right tackle Billy Turner, who has yet to suit up after underoing offseason knee surgery and missing most of training camp.

Turner is behind schedule in his rehabilitation. Had the Broncos known he'd miss the first month of the season they would have placed him on short-term injured reserve and freed up his roster spot in September.

The Broncos (2-1) got some good news Friday when defensive tackle D.J. Jones returned to the field, giving them hope that he can clear concussion protocol for the game Sunday at Las Vegas (0-3). The Raiders are a 2½-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, despite their status as the league's only winless team.

Recommended

Jones is listed as questionable for the game as is left guard Dalton Risner (ankle), who sat out Wednesday's practice, was limited on Thursday and participated fully on Friday.

Hackett said he expects rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (dislocated elbow) to return to practice next week in advance of the Broncos' Thursday night game against Indianapolis.

"I think that’s a very, very high chance that we’ll see them out there,” Hackett said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in