Las Vegas police make arrest in Mirage hotel room killing
Las Vegas police say they have arrested a man who shot three acquaintances in a Las Vegas Strip resort hotel room, killing one and wounding two
A man accused of shooting three acquaintances in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, killing one and wounding two, has been arrested, police said Friday.
The alleged gunman was “identified, located, & arrested” within six hours of the 8:30 p.m. Thursday shooting at the Mirage hotel, Capt. Dori Koren tweeted.
The shooting prompted a lockdown for more than two hours as police rushed into the iconic casino and hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The suspect's identity was not disclosed and it was not immediately clear when he would appear in court.
Koren did not describe a motive for the shooting, which he characterized as “isolated inside a room” and not a threat to the public.
Koren told reporters around midnight that the assailant had a Las Vegas address and knew the man who was killed and two women who were wounded.
The injured women were taken to a hospital. No details were disclosed about their conditions and they were not identified.
