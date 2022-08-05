Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Las Vegas police make arrest in Mirage hotel room killing

Las Vegas police say they have arrested a man who shot three acquaintances in a Las Vegas Strip resort hotel room, killing one and wounding two

Via AP news wire
Friday 05 August 2022 18:16

Las Vegas police make arrest in Mirage hotel room killing

Show all 2

A man accused of shooting three acquaintances in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, killing one and wounding two, has been arrested, police said Friday.

The alleged gunman was “identified, located, & arrested” within six hours of the 8:30 p.m. Thursday shooting at the Mirage hotel, Capt. Dori Koren tweeted.

The shooting prompted a lockdown for more than two hours as police rushed into the iconic casino and hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The suspect's identity was not disclosed and it was not immediately clear when he would appear in court.

Koren did not describe a motive for the shooting, which he characterized as “isolated inside a room” and not a threat to the public.

Recommended

Koren told reporters around midnight that the assailant had a Las Vegas address and knew the man who was killed and two women who were wounded.

The injured women were taken to a hospital. No details were disclosed about their conditions and they were not identified.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in