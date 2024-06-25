Suspect arrested after 5 people fatally shot, teen injured in shootings near Las Vegas, police say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have arrested a man suspected in shootings at apartments near Las Vegas that killed five people and critically injured a 13-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said there was no active threat to the public after they found the suspected shooter, 57-year-old Erick Adams.

Adams wasn’t yet listed Tuesday in jail and court records, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The department hasn't disclosed a motive for the shootings or what charges Adams could face. But in a news release, police described the Monday night shootings at separate but nearby apartment units as an “isolated incident."

A spokesperson for the police department didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to phone and emailed requests for more information.

Police said initially they found two women dead while investigating reports of a shooting late Monday at an apartment in North Las Vegas. The police department said one of them was in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s.

While officers were investigating, the department said, they learned a teen girl had been taken to a hospital with critical gunshot wounds and that there could be more victims in a nearby apartment.

Officers then found the bodies of two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s. All five victims had been shot, police said.

The discovery led to an overnight search for the suspected shooter, who authorities described as “armed and dangerous.”

The department hasn't said how it identified Adams as the suspect or how they later found him.