AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 09 August 2024 05:18

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Aug. 2-8, 2024

Young gymnasts trained in the gym that Olympic medalist Rebeca Andrade practiced at as a child in Guarulhos, Brazil. Cars traversed snow-covered roads in Chile's capital. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado attended a rally following the country's disputed presidential election. Chile's President Gabriel Boric stuck out his tongue in a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart. A "puppy luchador" fought foes and won fans in Mexico.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

