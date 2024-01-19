Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 19 January 2024 05:00

Jan. 12-18, 2024

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa decreed a national state of emergency to deal with gang violence. In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival dancers rehearsed. Inmates in Bolivia crafted miniature cars and furniture to sell at a fair. Indigenous people in Guatemala held a ceremony to honor new President Bernardo Arévalo.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

