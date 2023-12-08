Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 December 2023 05:01

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 12

Dec. 1- Dec. 7, 2023

Venezuelans went to the polls to vote on a referendum over disputed territory in neighboring Guyana. Peru’s former president Alberto Fujimori was released from prison after a country’s constitutional court ordered an immediate humanitarian release for the former leader who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses. Brazil’s hosted the Skate Street World Championships in Sao Paulo, while Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge PGA Tour took place at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by photojournalist Moises Castillo in Guatemala City

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in