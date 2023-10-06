Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 06 October 2023 05:01

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Sept. 28 – Oct. 5, 2023

Demonstrators marched in remembrance of the 1968 Tlatelolco student massacre in Mexico City, In Panama migrants line up to take a boat on their way north, In Argentina, Gaston Togni of Defensa y Justicia, bleeds injured on the pitch after a rough play during a Copa Sudamericana, second leg semi-final soccer match against Ecuador’s Liga Deportiva Universitaria, and in Cali, Colombia residents look at the wreckage of a Colombian Air Force aircraft that crashed in the city.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by Associated Press Photojournalist Martin Mejia in Lima, Peru.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

