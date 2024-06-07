Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 07 June 2024 05:19

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 11

May 31-June 6, 2024

Claudia Sheinbaum took the top spot in Mexico's biggest-ever elections, becoming the country's first female president.

Residents from the Panamanian island of Gardi Sugdub arrived at their new homes on the mainland on the country's Caribbean coast. About 300 families are moving to the mainland ahead of expected rising sea levels in the coming decades.

Argentines participated in a march to mark the ninth anniversary of the Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, women's movement in Buenos Aires.

People played cricket on the streets of the Charlestown neighborhood of Georgetown, Guyana, as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup kicked off in the U.S. and the West Indies.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in